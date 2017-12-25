HPD: Man hit by stray bullet during Christmas party

HOUSTON – Police are investigating how a man was hit by a stray bullet during a family’s Christmas party overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, the incident happened just after midnight early Monday at a home in the 8600 block of Reamer near South Gessner.

Police said a family was gathering to exchange gifts for Christmas when a stray bullet came through the back door, striking a male relative in the back.

There was fireworks going off outside, so no one heard gunfire, police said.

The victim was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

At this time, police do not know where it came from. Police said there is a chance it might be a stray bullet from celebratory gun fire.

Police said they have no reason to believe anyone was in the back yard or able to shoot toward the back yard intentionally.

