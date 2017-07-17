HPD: Woman grazed by bullet after disturbance outside bar turns into shooting

HOUSTON – Police say a victim was shot in the head after a south Houston bar fight spilled out into the street.
According to the Houston Police Department, Clear Lake officers were dispatched at 11:30 p.m. Sunday to the 9100 block of Scranton on a call of a disturbance and a shooting at a bar.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found at that was a disturbance inside the bar that had spilled outside. Police said at some point one person grabbed a rifle and started firing shots into a truck.
One woman was grazed by a bullet to the head and was transported down the street by a relative to Monroe, police said. This is not far from Airport Boulevard.
The victim was then taken by Houston firefighters to a local hospital. He is expected to survive.
At last check, police we're interviewing witnesses and the shooter was on the run.
