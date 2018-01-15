HPD: Man found stabbed to death in Westchase area

A man was stabbed to death in the Westchase area overnight.

HOUSTON – A man was stabbed to death in the Westchase area overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers responded just before midnight late Sunday to a call of “a person down” at an apartment located in the 3100 block of Hayes Road, not far from Westheimer and Wilcrest.

When police arrived at the scene, they found man stabbed several times. Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the man’s girlfriend stayed at the scene, and she was taken by homicide investigators to be interviewed.

Right now, police will only say that the case remains under investigation.

