HPD: Man found shot several times dies at hospital

HOUSTON- A man died after suffering from several gun shot wounds on Friday night after a shooting at a west Houston apartment complex.

According to the Houston Police Department, they responded to the scene around 7:00 p.m. at Westwood II apartments on Deering Drive at Country Creek Street.

Police found a man laying in the parking lot who had been shot several times. He was transported to Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital where he later died.

Approximately 20 shell casings were found in the parking lot, which police said appeared to be from more than one gun.

HPD Homicide Investigators don't know much at this time with no witness or a motive. The investigation is ongoing.

