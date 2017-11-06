HPD: Man found shot outside N. Houston bar

HOUSTON – Police are investigating a shooting outside of a north Houston bar that left one man wounded overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers responded just before midnight late Sunday to a call of a shooting in the 7100 block of Fulton near Oddo Street.

When HPD arrived at the scene, they found an adult male shot outside of a bar. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

According investigators, there were several people inside the bar when the shooting occurred. Witnesses said they heard a gunshot and went outside to investigate.

The witnesses found the victim outside wounded, police said. They are now being interviewed by police to see if they know any more about the shooting.

Police do not have a motive for the shooting or any suspect description at this time.

