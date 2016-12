Police are investigating an early morning shooting after a man was found shot in the head in west Houston Monday.

HOUSTON – Police are investigating an early morning shooting after a man was found shot in the head in west Houston Monday.

According to the Houston Police Department, it happened in the 4000 block of Hunton Drive near Westpark Drive.

Police said the victim is still alive at this point.

However, no other information on the case has been released at this time.