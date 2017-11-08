HPD: Man found shot dead near Southwest Freeway

HOUSTON – Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man found near a homeless encampment along the Southwest Freeway overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers were dispatched at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday to call of a shooting on Caroline near Wheeler.

When HPD arrived at the scene, they found a man dead in the parking lot area from a gunshot wound.

Police are attempting to find witnesses to the crime. They said one person heard gunfire and saw a male riding away on a bicycle.

The victim appears to be homeless and there is a homeless encampment only meters away underneath the Southwest Freeway.

