HPD: Man found fatally shot in car in N. Houston

HOUSTON - Police are searching for a suspect after a man was found fatally shot in a car in north Houston Friday night.

According to HPD, police responded to a call around 11:15 p.m. at Nordling and East Tidwell. Officers spoke with friends of the victim. They told police they found him shot in a car and they tried to perform CPR but the man died at the scene.

Police say they are looking at surrounding surveillance video but there were no clear witnesses of the shooting. People in the area told police they heard gun shots and a car speed off.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Houston Police Department.

