HPD: Man found dead in SW Houston parking lot

HOUSTON – Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a southwest Houston parking lot overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers were dispatched at 2 a.m. Monday to the 6100 block of Marinette Drive.

When HPD arrived at the scene, the found the male victim dead in the parking lot. It appears he was killed with some sort of “edged weapon,” police said.

Police have released few details on the case.

