HPD: Man found dead in courtyard in S. Houston

HOUSTON – Police are searching for clues after a man was found dead in the courtyard of a south Houston apartment complex Sunday night.

According to the Houston Police Department, patrol officers responded just before 6:30 p.m. to a call of a shooting that had just occurred in the 3300 block of Alice.

When HPD arrived at the scene, Houston firefighters had just pronounced the male victim dead in the courtyard.

Investigators said multiple people in the apartment complex heard gunshots. One witness said they saw a gray four-door sedan leaving the location.

No other suspect information was available at this point in the investigation.

