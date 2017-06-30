HPD: Man found dead in car in NE Houston

HOUSTON – Detectives are looking for clues after a man was found dead in a car in northeast Houston overnight.
According to the Houston Police Department, officers responded around midnight early Friday to a call of shooting in the 7200 block of Tidwell at Crofton.
When HPD arrived at the scene, they found a man dead in a gray car that was stopped on Tidwell.
Investigators are canvasing the neighborhood looking for possible witnesses.
© 2017 KHOU-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs