HPD: Man found dead in car in NE Houston

HOUSTON – Detectives are looking for clues after a man was found dead in a car in northeast Houston overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers responded around midnight early Friday to a call of shooting in the 7200 block of Tidwell at Crofton.

When HPD arrived at the scene, they found a man dead in a gray car that was stopped on Tidwell.

Investigators are canvasing the neighborhood looking for possible witnesses.

