HPD: Man fatally shot in SW Houston

HOUSTON - A man died after being shot in southwest Houston on Tuesday evening, police say.

According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting happened in the 7200 block of Gessner around 6 p.m.

Police say a man was shot several times. The victim was transported to Southwest Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

