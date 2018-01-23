KHOU
HPD: Man fatally shot in SW Houston

KHOU.com , KHOU 7:17 PM. CST January 23, 2018

HOUSTON - A man died after being shot in southwest Houston on Tuesday evening, police say. 

According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting happened in the 7200 block of Gessner around 6 p.m. 

Police say a man was shot several times. The victim was transported to Southwest Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

