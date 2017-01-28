HPD: Man fatally shot during robbery outside taco truck

HOUSTON- A man was fatally shot outside a taco truck when two men attempted to rob him early Saturday morning in south Houston.

According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting happened around midnight at a gas station located on Almeda Genoa Road at Telephone Road.

Police said the man, who helps the owner of the taco truck clean up, had just been paid in cash when two men approached him with a gun.

The men demanded his money, and he refused to give it to them. They shot him several times.

The victim was transported to a hospital where he died.

Police believe the suspects were in their 20s or 30s.The investigation is ongoing.

