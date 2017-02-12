HPD: Man expected to survive after being shot twice in SW Houston

A male pedestrian is expected to survive after being shot twice in southwest Houston overnight.

HOUSTON – A male pedestrian is expected to survive after being shot twice in southwest Houston overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, the incident happened at 10:30 p.m. Sunday on WoodFair near Bissonnet.

At that time, the male victim was walking down Woodfair when he was approached by an unknown vehicle. Police said someone got out of the car and shot the victim twice in the leg a drove off.

Police said the victim was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

HPD got limited information from the victim at the scene so motive for the shooting and any suspect information was not available.

(© 2017 KHOU)