HPD: Man dies after being shot at SE Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON – Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a southeast Houston apartment complex overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers responded at 10 p.m. Sunday to a call of a shooting at The Lodge on El Dorado apartment homes, located in the 200 block of El Dorado Boulevard.

When HPD arrived at the scene, they found the male victim who had been shot and was unresponsive. Police said the victim was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said witnesses heard several males arguing followed by several gunshots. Detectives have not released any suspect information at this time.

