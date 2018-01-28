HPD: Man dies after being found shot in vehicle

(Photo: Houston Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON - A man died after being found shot in his vehicle early Sunday morning in east Houston.

According to the Houston Police Department, a person called around 2:15 a.m. after hearing three gunshots and seeing a vehicle in a ditch on Maxey near Fleming.

Upon arrival, police say they found a man who was shot once and in critical condition. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officers believe the shooting may have originated at a nearby apartment complex and gas station.

HPD plans to check surveillance video in the area, and the investigation is ongoing.

If you know anything about the shooting, please contact Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-8477.

© 2018 KHOU-TV