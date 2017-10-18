HPD: Driver dies after being shot, crashing into house

A man died following an overnight shooting that led to his truck crashing into a southwest Houston home.

According to the Houston Police Department, it happened at 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 7400 block of Darnell Street.

Investigators said they believe the shooting happened two blocks from the crash site. Neighbors there told detectives they heard a lot of arguing and gunshots.

Minute later, the shooting victim crashed his truck into the front of a house, and died. Police said they’re not sure if he died from the crash or gunshot wound.

Police also said damage to the house was so bad they had trouble getting to driver.

We’re told shootings are not a common thing in this neighborhood.

“The people i’ve talked to this is a very quiet neighborhood,” HDP Homicide Det. Thomas Simmons said. “This is very uncommon for things situations like this to happen in this neighborhood. It’s very quiet, very peaceful. The vehicle doesn’t come back to this neighborhood and at this time and we haven’t been able to identify the victim yet.”

Fortunately, the homeowners were sleeping inside the home and weren’t hurt.

Homicide detectives are still trying to piece things together and aren’t sure why that man was shot.

But they told KHOU 11 News that moments before the victim crashed into the house police were actually dispatched before the reported shooting.

