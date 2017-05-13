HPD looking for woman accused of credit card abuse

Stolen credit card suspect (Photo: HPD)

HOUSTON – Houston Police are looking for a woman accused of trying to use a stolen credit card before fleeing a store where she was asked for identification.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Police say it was just before midnight Dec. 16, 2016 when the woman went into a gas station on Westheimer Road near Beltway 8.

She selected several items and placed them on the counter to pay, but when she presented a credit card the clerk asked to see her ID. The woman allegedly became agitated and fled the location, leaving behind the items.

Police say the credit card she tried to use was reported stolen.

Police described the suspect as a white female, blonde hair, approximately 35-45 years old, wearing a red shirt and dark pants.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.

© 2017 KHOU-TV