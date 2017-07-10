HPD looking for man still on the run 16 years after girl's murder

Jesus Gerado Salazar is accused in the Oct. 30, 1999 brutal murder of 17-year-old Felicia Nichole Ruiz (Photo: HPD)

HOUSTON – Houston Police and Houston Crime Stoppers have released an updated composite sketch of a man wanted in the murder of a teen girl 16 years ago.

Jesus Gerado Salazar is accused in the Oct. 30, 1999 brutal murder of 17-year-old Felicia Nichole Ruiz.

Police say Salazar’s accomplices are serving prison sentences for the crime, but Salazar fled the country. He’s believed to still travel to Houston at times to visit family.

The reward for his capture is now $10,000.

Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.

