HPD looking for ex-girlfriend in man's murder

HOUSTON – Houston Police are looking for the ex-girlfriend accused of fatally stabbing a man at a north side apartment complex late Wednesday.

The crime happened at about 9 p.m. on Northline at E. Little York.

According to officers at the scene, the man and woman got into a fight, and the woman grabbed a knife and chased him down. The victim was stabbed at least once and died in the courtyard of the complex.

Police say the woman fled in the victim’s green Cadillac.

Witnesses told police that the man and woman, who had a child together, frequently fought.

Investigators say they know the woman’s identity and are now working to track her down. Police did not release the identities of those involved.