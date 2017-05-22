HPD: 1-year-old shot in the leg in SW Houston

A 1 -year-old was shot in the leg in southwest Houston on Monday evening, police said.
According to the Houston Police Department, a woman was driving home when gunshots hit her vehicle.
Police said she noticed her 1-year-old child was crying before discovering the child had a gunshot wound to the leg.
HPD responded around 5:40 p.m. to the 5600 block of Jackwood Street near Grape Street.
They said the child was transported to Texas Children's Hospital and is in stable condition.
This is a developing story. Stay with KHOU.com for more details as they become available.
