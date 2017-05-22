KHOU
HPD: 1-year-old shot in the leg in SW Houston

A juvenile was shot in southwest Houston on Monday evening, police said.

KHOU.com , KHOU 8:55 PM. CDT May 22, 2017

A 1 -year-old was shot in the leg in southwest Houston on Monday evening, police said.

According to the Houston Police Department, a woman was driving home when gunshots hit her vehicle. 

Police said she noticed her 1-year-old child was crying before discovering the child had a gunshot wound to the leg. 

HPD responded around 5:40 p.m. to the 5600 block of Jackwood Street near Grape Street. 

They said the child was transported to Texas Children's Hospital and is in stable condition. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KHOU.com for more details as they become available. 

© 2017 KHOU-TV


