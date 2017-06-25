HPD investigating toddler's death in SW Houston

(Photo: Houston Metro for KHOU)

HOUSTON - Police are investigating the death of a toddler in southwest Houston late Saturday night.

According to the Houston Police Department, they responded to an apartment complex in the 7600 block of Creekbend Drive around 10 p.m. after being notified that a 2-year-old was taken to the hospital with multiple injuries.

Police said the child was pronounced dead upon arrival at Memorial Hermann Southwest.

HPD said they detained the child's parents and plan to file charges.

This is a developing story. Stay with KHOU.com for more details as they become available.

© 2017 KHOU-TV