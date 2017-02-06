HPD investigating 'suspicious death' in NW Houston

Police are investigating a “suspicious death” of a man in his 80s in northwest Houston overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, it happened around 11 p.m. Sunday in the 9900 block of Porto Rico near Windfren.

Police said a woman who says she was the victim’s granddaughter turned herself in to police. The woman says they had been in an argument.

No other information on the case has been released.

