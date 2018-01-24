HPD investigating smash-and-grab at CVS in SE Houston

Police are investigating a smash-and-grab after burglary suspects smashed a truck into a pharmacy early Wednesday

HOUSTON – Police are investigating a smash-and-grab after burglary suspects smashed a truck into a pharmacy early Wednesday

According to the Houston Police Department, it happened at the CVS located in the 800 block of S. 75th Street.

Crash Burglary Investigation: 800 S.75th St. Suspects crashed stolen truck into CVS in attempt to steal ATM. #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 24, 2018

There are very few details available at this time.

Video of the scene shows a truck backed up into the gated front of the store. It is not known if anything was taken from the scene.

