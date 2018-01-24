KHOU
HPD investigating smash-and-grab at CVS in SE Houston

KHOU.com , KHOU 5:06 AM. CST January 24, 2018

HOUSTON – Police are investigating a smash-and-grab after burglary suspects smashed a truck into a pharmacy early Wednesday

According to the Houston Police Department, it happened at the CVS located in the 800 block of S. 75th Street.

There are very few details available at this time.

Video of the scene shows a truck backed up into the gated front of the store. It is not known if anything was taken from the scene.

