HPD investigating fatal hit-and-run near Humble

. (Photo: KING 5 News)

HOUSTON – Houston Police are investigating a hit-and-run incident that killed a woman near Humble over the weekend.

Police responded to 8600 Humble Westfield Road at about 9:35 a.m. on Sunday.

Officers reported that a body was found in a drainage ditch on the side of the roadway. The initial investigation revealed the woman appeared to have been walking on the north side of the roadway when she was struck by a vehicle of unknown make or model.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact HPD at 713-247-4065 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

(© 2017 KHOU)