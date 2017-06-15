HPD investigating burglary at 2 NW Houston businesses

Police are investigating a burglary at two adjacent northwest Houston businesses early Thursday.

HOUSTON – Police are investigating a burglary at two adjacent northwest Houston businesses early Thursday.

According to Houston Police Department, it happened at the Rose's Nails & Eyelash and Reyes Yerberia, located in the 7600 block of Airline.

Both businesses had their front glass doors smashed. It is not clear if anything was taken from the businesses.

Police are waiting to see if there were surveillance cameras in the businesses.

© 2017 KHOU-TV