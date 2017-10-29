HPD: Husband shot while wife tried to flee robbery

Police on the scene of a shooting at Elm and Renwick in SW Houston. Photo: Metro

HOUSTON - A man was shot during a robbery struggle as his wife tried to flee the incident, according to HPD.

Police say a husband and wife came home from an evening out to an apartment complex in the 5900 block of Elm at Renwick in SW Houston on Saturday night. The couple was approached by two men and the suspects began demanding the couple's property.

During the struggle, the woman tried to flee to call 911. According to HPD Detective Ken Nealy, when she got away she heard multiple gun shots and her husband was struck several times. The man was transported to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The suspects fled in an unknown direction on foot, according to police.

© 2017 KHOU-TV