HPD: Homicide detectives investigating fatal hit-and-run

Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident after a man was struck and killed in a southeast Houston parking lot Thursday night.

HOUSTON – Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident after a man was struck and killed in a southeast Houston parking lot Thursday night.

According to the Houston Police Department, it happened at 9 p.m. in a parking lot in the 8300 block of Winkler Drive near Howard Drive.

At that time, the male victim was in the parking lot when a pickup truck struck and ran over the victim, police said. The suspect vehicle fled the scene.

The male was transported to a local hospital where he later died, police said.

The suspect fled and got away, but witnesses told HPD that it was intentional.

© 2017 KHOU-TV