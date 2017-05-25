HPD: Homicide detectives investigating fatal hit-and-run

HOUSTON – Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident after a man was struck and killed in a southeast Houston parking lot Thursday night.
According to the Houston Police Department, it happened at 9 p.m. in a parking lot in the 8300 block of Winkler Drive near Howard Drive.
At that time, the male victim was in the parking lot when a pickup truck struck and ran over the victim, police said. The suspect vehicle fled the scene.
The male was transported to a local hospital where he later died, police said.
The suspect fled and got away, but witnesses told HPD that it was intentional.
© 2017 KHOU-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs