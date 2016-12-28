HPD: Homeowner shoots car burglar in the face

One suspect was hospitalized after a homeowner shot him in the face while he and two others attempted to break into his car overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers were dispatched at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday to a shooting call in the 4600 block of Ridgerod Lane near Hiram Calrke Road in the Ridgemont subdivision in southwest Houston.

When officers arrived at the scene, the homeowner said that he found three males attempting to break into his SUV.

Police said when the homeowner confronted the suspects, two of them ran away, while the third approached him with a weapon in his hand.

That is when the homeowner shot at the suspect striking him in the side of the face, police said. The suspect fled the scene, but collapsed nearby.

Police said he was taken to a nearby hospital in serious but stable condition..

Investigators found that one other vehicle in the neighborhood had been burglarized.