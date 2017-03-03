HPD closer to identifying victim in 'satanic' murder

Forensic experts with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children used the victim's morgue photo to create this image in hopes of identifying her. (NCMEC)

HOUSTON - Police believe they are one step closer to identifying a woman who was allegedly murdered by MS-13 gang members who killed her as part of a satanic ritual.

HPD held a press conference Friday morning and although they were unable to release the identity of the murder victim, they believe they know who she is.





The victim was wearing these three silver rings. (NCMEC)

The body of the victim was found on Sharpcrest near Corporate on the morning of February 16. She'd been shot in the head and the chest.

Witness: Satanic sacrifice motive for MS-13 gang murder

Diego Alexander Hernandez-Rivera, 18, and Miguel Angel Alvarez-Flores, 22, were arrested Monday and charged with killing her.

The suspects are accused of kidnapping and raping a 14-year-old girl and killing an older girl known as "Genesis." The 14-year-old provided the evidence which links the men to the murder of "Genesis".





Many people have been sharing a DPS flyer on the KHOU 11 Facebook page of a missing girl named Gemesis, who they believe could be the victim. Police have not been able to confirm the connection.

#HPD believes they've identified 15yo murder victim, but won't confirm if she's 15yo Gemesis Cornejo, missing from Jersey Village. #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/mkOxBvv6Ts — Brandi Smith (@BrandiKHOU) March 3, 2017

The 14-year old girl told prosecutors she was passed from man to man and apartment to apartment after running away in late January. She was eventually turned over to a group of gang members back on Feb. 2 and was held captive for more than two weeks.

The girl told police six gang members shared the apartment at 2900 Gessner and a guy nicknamed Diabolico called the shots. She said the gang members fed her drugs and alcohol and forced her to have sex with a guy named Daniel.

"She was held down while 'Diabolico' tattooed a grim reaper from her knee to her foot," the judge said in court Thursday.



Miguel Angel Alvarez-Flores (left), Diego Alexander Hernandez-Rivera (right)

The 14-year-old says "Genesis" was also being held against her will. At one point, "Genesis" bashed the gang's shrine to a satanic saint. "Diabolical" took offense and made a peace offering of a cigarette to the saint, but, said a soul was needed to make the saint happy.

"He returned from the statue and told the entire group that the beast did not want a material offering, but wanted a soul," the judge said. Prosecutors say Diego Rivera has admitted he pulled the trigger.

One morning, the 14-year-old woke up and "Genesis" was gone. It is not known how authorities found the 14-year-old kidnapping victim, but she's now a major part of this case.

There's an immigration hold on the suspects, which will keep them from getting out of jail. The suspects are Salvadorian immigrants in the country illegally.

If you have any information about the case or the victim, please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or the NCMEC at 1-800-THE LOST.

(© 2017 KHOU)