HPD: Guns, drugs found after lengthy chase in east Houston

HOUSTON – Houston Police assisted deputy constables and Baytown Police in a lengthy chase late Tuesday.

HPD officers say the chase started on Wade near I-10 East when a Pct. 3 Deputy Constable tried to stop a driver in a small sedan. The driver allegedly refused to pull over and went on several highways, including 610 and 225, hitting speeds over 100 mph, according to police.

Eventually the suspect lost control in a neighborhood and went into the front yard of a home on Schevers near MLK, in far southeast Houston.

The suspect jumped out and ran away, but a police dog found him hiding in a backyard. The suspect was arrested and treated for dog bites, police at the scene say.

Police say various drugs and guns were found in the suspect’s vehicle. He faces a felony evading charge, at the least.

