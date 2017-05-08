HPD: Grandmother shot, killed in gang-related shooting

Police say a grandmother was shot and killed while she slept during a gang-related drive-by shooting in north Houston overnight

According to the Houston Police Department, it happened at about 2:45 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of Sunnyside Street near McGallion.

Investigators said 63-year-old Brenda Reyna was an innocent bystander when she was shot and killed during the incident.

Reyna’s family said she was a teacher’s aide at Jefferson Elementary School. HISD released the following statement Monday morning:

We are sad to report that a Jefferson Elementary teaching assistant was killed Monday morning. Our hearts go out to the family and friends of this employee, as well as to the entire Jefferson Elementary School community.

Investigators are not releasing many details at this time, but said six people - her spouse, son, son’s spouse and their two young children - were home during the shooting. No one else was injured.

Investigators said it was not clear who the target was in the shooting, but that the victim's son is a documented gang member.

A neighbor, Jose Perez, said he was watching TV when he heard the gunshots.

"I heard was gunshot after gunshot after gunshot after gunshot, explained Perez. "So I told my dad and my uncle, who are both disabled, to lay on the floor."

Perez then ran across the street and tried to help Reyna’s husband with her, but there was nothing they could do.

The neighbor added that he saw bullet shell casings from a rifle outside on the street. Police have not released a description of the suspect vehicle and are still interviewing witnesses.

