HPD: Girlfriend shoots man in neck at SE Houston apartments

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 4:43 AM. CDT September 26, 2017

HOUSTON – Houston police say a woman was taken into custody after she allegedly shot her boyfriend in the neck late Monday.

It happened at about 11 p.m. at a complex on Royal Palms at Griggs.

Police responded to reports of a shooting and found the man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Witnesses said the man was arguing with his girlfriend when she pulled out a gun and shot him. Police were able to locate the woman and take her into custody.

Charges are expected in the case, according to police.

© 2017 KHOU-TV


