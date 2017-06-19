HPD: Fight between neighbors turns into shooting; 3 wounded

Three men were wounded when an argument between neighbors escalated into a shooting in north Houston overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers were dispatched at 11 p.m. Sunday on a shooting call to the 200 block of Styers Street.

When HPD arrived at the scene, they found two males shot. One was shot in the leg, while the other was shot in the arm. Both were transported to area hospitals and are expected to survive.

While officers were on the scene, they received a report that a third male was transported by private vehicle to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Initial investigation indicates some type of disturbance between neighbors that escalated into a brawl, police said.

Investigators said multiple people were involved in the fight, and eventually shots were fired resulting in the three people wounded.

Police said they do not know what caused the argument.

Homicide investigators and patrol officers are investigating the scene.

