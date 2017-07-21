HPD: Family dispute leads to 'accidental' shooting of teen brother

Police say a fight between two brothers led to the accidental shooting of a younger brother in southeast Houston overnight.

HOUSTON – Police say a fight between two brothers led to the accidental shooting of a younger brother in southeast Houston overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers were dispatched at 2:30 a.m. Friday to a call of a family disturbance at home located in the 800 block of Baker near Neal.

When HPD arrived at the scene, they were flagged down by a 17-year-old who said he had been shot in the back.

Investigators said it happened when two brothers in their 20's returned home after going out drinking and got into some sort of argument.

The noise woke up their 17-year-old brother, who tried to break up the fight, police said. Then one of the older brothers got a gun and accidentally shot the teen in the back.

The teen was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

The brother who did the shooting was taken into custody, while the other was taken downtown to be interviewed as to what happened.

© 2017 KHOU-TV