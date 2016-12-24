HPD: Employee shot during robbery at adult boutique

HOUSTON- A woman working at an adult boutique was shot in the back during a robbery in northeast Houston early Saturday morning.

According to the Houston Police Department, the incident happened around 2:15 a.m. at Katz Boutique located on US 59 near Dwyer.

Police said an unknown number of suspects robbed the business and fled the scene with some cash.

The employee has been transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.

(© 2016 KHOU)