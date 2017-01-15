HPD: Drunk driver crashes into light pole in SW Houston

HOUSTON- An alleged drunk driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a light pole in southwest Houston late Saturday night.

According to the Houston Police Department, the incident happened around 11 p.m. when a driver was traveling northbound on Ranchester Drive at Clarewood Drive.

Police said he was traveling at high rate of speed and lost control of his vehicle. He crashed into a light pole and a fence.

The Houston Fire Department had to extricate him from his vehicle. He was transported to Memorial Southwest Hospital and is in stable condition.

HPD said he was found to be intoxicated.

