HPD: Drivers crash into fence while racing

HOUSTON- Two men crashed into a fence while racing each other early Saturday morning in northeast Houston.

According to the Houston Police Department, the crash happened around 1:30 a.m when the drivers were racing eastbound on Lyons Avenue.

Police said it was unclear if they were chasing each other out of road rage or simply racing, but they didn't realize the road ended at Aleen Street. Both vehicles crashed into fence at a business and then into two parked cars.

The men weren't hurt. They were driving a Lincoln SUV and a pickup truck.

HPD tested them, and they weren't found to be intoxicated. They were ticketed for the accident.

