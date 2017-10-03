HPD: Driver, passenger arrested after chase in stolen BMW

Officers spotted the suspect and stolen vehicle in SE Houston (Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – Houston police say two people were taken into custody after a chase in a stolen BMW overnight.

According to HPD Lt. Larry Crowson, it was about 2 a.m. when someone reported their older BMW sedan was stolen. Officers later spotted the vehicle on Broadway near the 610 Loop, but the driver refused to pull over.

The suspect went on I-45 heading southbound, but at some point one of the BMW's tires blew. The driver exited I-45 and stopped at a gas station parking lot near Astoria. The driver and passenger were then taken into custody without further incident.

Police say the driver is believed to have a felony warrant for robbery.

