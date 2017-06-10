HPD: Driver leaves scene after fatal crash

(Photo: Houston Metro for KHOU)

HOUSTON - A man was killed in a car crash in northwest Houston Saturday morning, police said.

According to the Houston Police Department, the crash happened at the intersection of Janak and Woodvine Drive.

In a tweet, police confirmed a male passenger died and another passenger was injured. They also said the driver ran off.

