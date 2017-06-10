KHOU
HPD: Driver leaves scene after fatal crash

KHOU.com , KHOU 9:50 AM. CDT June 10, 2017

HOUSTON - A man was killed in a car crash in northwest Houston Saturday morning, police said. 

According to the Houston Police Department, the crash happened at the intersection of Janak and Woodvine Drive. 

In a tweet, police confirmed a male passenger died and another passenger was injured. They also said the driver ran off. 

 

 

