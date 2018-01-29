HPD: Driver found dead with gunshot wound along SW Freeway

HOUSTON – Homicide detectives are trying to figure out what lead to a man's death just off the Southwest Freeway near Beltway 8 overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers responded at 8 p.m. to a call of a crash along the feeder road.

When HPD arrived on the scene, they found the driver dead. However, police say its what they found when they pulled the victim out of the car that makes the investigation more complicated.

Police said it appears the man was shot in the neck, but they aren't releasing much more information.

They said they're now trying to figure out where and when that driver was shot, because they haven't found any evidence here at the crash – no shell casings, no bullet holes and no weapons in the car.

Police said so far no witnesses have come forward, and they are still not sure how the driver ended up over in this area.

“At this point we can’t determine definitively whether he was traveling on the main lanes of the freeway or on the service road, but he did at one point fail to maintain a single lane and left the roadway and struck the power pole which caused the power pole to splinter,” HPD Sgt. Robert Klementich said.

Crews were out at the scene overnight working to repair the power pole, but as of right now the power is still off.

