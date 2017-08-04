HPD: Driver fatally shot at red light in SW Houston drive-by

HOUSTON - A driver was killed in a drive-by shooting while stopped at a red light in southwest Houston early Friday morning.

According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the 2600 block of W. Orem Drive at Almeda Road.

Upon arrival, police found a man dead in black jeep. A passenger in the vehicle said they were stopped at the red light when a black SUV pulled up beside the car and started shooting.

Police said the man had multiple gun shot wounds. The passenger told police the shooting wasn't provoked.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you know anything about the shooting, please contact HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

© 2017 KHOU-TV