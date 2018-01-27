HPD: Driver crashes into officer's vehicle in N. Houston

(Photo: Houston Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON - A driver is accused of crashing into an officer's vehicle early Saturday morning in north Houston.

According to the Houston Police Department, the officer was traveling westbound on Crosstimbers when he was struck by a pickup truck traveling southbound on Airline.

Witnesses told police the officer had the green light.

Both cars were pushed into the southbound traffic, another vehicle was also hit by the pickup truck. A woman suffered minor injuries, and the officer wasn't injured.

Police say the driver fled the scene on foot and broke into some homes. Police eventually arrested him.

The suspect will face charges for burglary of a habitation and possibly hit-and-run charges.

