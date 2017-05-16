HPD: Driver charged in hit-and-run accident in SW Houston

A driver faces charges after police say he struck a pedestrian during a hit-and-run accident in southwest Houston Tuesday night.

According to the Houston Police Department, it happened at 10 p.m. at the intersection of South Gessner and Bissonnet.

Investigators said a man driving a white car heading north on S. Gessner struck a pedestrian crossing the road. The pedestrian suffered serious head injuries, but is expected to survive.

The driver fled the scene and headed back to his house, where he called 911, police said. Officers then convinced him to come back to the scene.

Police said the driver appeared to be sober, but will be charged with failure to stop and render aid.

