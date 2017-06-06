HPD: Driver arrested after rear-ending patrol unit

HOUSTON – Investigators believe alcohol or narcotics was a factor when another vehicle struck a police patrol unit stopped at an intersection overnight.
According to the Houston Police Department, it happened just before 1 a.m. at the intersection of Airline Drive and Little York Road in northwest Houston.
The patrol unit was waiting for the light to change when a male driver in another vehicle rear-ended the car, police said.
The police officer was checked out by EMS and is expected to be OK, police said.
The suspect driver was taken into custody.
© 2017 KHOU-TV
