HPD: Driver arrested after police pursuit causes airbags to deploy

HOUSTON – A driver was arrested after a police chase ended when his car’s airbags deployed forcing him to stop in northwest Houston.

According to the Houston Police Department, it started at 12:30 a.m. Thursday when a patrol unit attempted to stop a car for traffic violations on Long Point. However, the driver refused to stop leading police on a short chase up and down Longpoint, Ridgeview and Spenwick.

Police said the suspect vehicle flew over speed bumps and hit so many curbs that it tore his driver’s side tire up. It even made his airbags deploy, forcing him to stop.

He was quickly taken into custody on Ravenwood, police said.

Police said the suspect driver had outstanding warrants for his arrest.

