HPD: Drive-by shootings two days in a row at same intersection

Police are looking at the crime closely because they say it’s the second shooting at the same intersection for the second day in a row. (Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – Investigators with the Houston Police Department say a man is in critical condition after a shooting in Houston’s Third Ward overnight.

Police are looking at the crime closely because they say it’s the second shooting at the same intersection for the second day in a row.

The most recent shooting happened at about midnight Thursday night at the intersection of Nagle and Alabama. Someone in a gray car opened fire on the man as he walked down the road. Police say he was shot several times in the chest and arm, but he is expected to survive.

HPD Homicide investigators at the scene said another drive-by occurred at the intersection the day before.

Call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information.

© 2017 KHOU-TV