HPD: Double-shooting in SW Houston maybe gang-related

HOUSTON – Police say an overnight shooting that left two wounded at a southwest Houston apartment complex maybe gang-related.

According to the Houston Police Department, it happened just after 10 p.m. Wednesday at the Woodscape Apartments, located in the 9700 block of S. Gessner near Woodscape.

Investigators said that at the time there were two males standing near the laundry room at the complex, when an unknown white sedan pulled up. Four males inside the car, got out and opened fire on the two males.

The two victims were shot several times, police said. Both were transported to a local hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police said both are expected to survive.

The four male suspects fled the scene in their vehicle, and investigators said they do not have a motive for the shooting at this time.

