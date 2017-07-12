HPD: Disturbance leads to fatal stabbing in Greenspoint area

Police are investigating a homicide after a man was fatally stabbed during a fight in the Greenspointarea overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers responded to a call of a stabbing just after midnight early Thursday at shopping center located just off the North Freeway near Fallbrook.

Police said the victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.

The suspect got away on foot, but investigations believe he was caught on nearby surveillance cameras at a convenience store.

