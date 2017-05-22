HPD: Denny's robbers likely tied to other robberies in N. Houston

(Photo: HPD)

HOUSTON – Houston Police hope someone will recognize three suspects wanted in a Denny’s restaurant robbery.

Video released Monday shows the May 16 crime at the restaurant in the 1800 block of the Northwest Freeway.

According to HPD, the three armed suspects entered the Denny's, two of them immediately confronted the customers and demanded their property while the third suspect forced an employee at gunpoint to open a safe.

The suspects fled the scene in a dark-colored, two-door vehicle waiting in the parking lot.

The suspects are believed to be responsible for several other robberies in north and northwest areas of Houston, according to HPD investigators.

The suspects are described only as three black males, 18 to 22 years of age, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, and about 170 pounds. One suspect wore a dark gray hoodie with a white stripe on the sleeves, dark sweat pants and white Adidas sneakers. The second suspect wore a gray Chicago Bulls shirt with distinct long black sleeves. The third suspect wore all black clothing.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Robbery Division at 713-308-0700 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

© 2017 KHOU-TV